Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Acquires 10,427 Shares

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Css Llc/Il purchased 7,628 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,215.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Css Llc/Il purchased 32 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123.52.

On Friday, July 23rd, Css Llc/Il purchased 6,000 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Css Llc/Il acquired 1,324 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $5,137.12.

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $270,720.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Css Llc/Il acquired 8,511 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $32,512.02.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il purchased 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il purchased 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $13,173.80.

Shares of MIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. 126,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

