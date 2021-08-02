Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Stock Position Lowered by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 6,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

