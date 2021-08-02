Coin98 Price Reaches $1.16 (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $215.09 million and approximately $71.23 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006204 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

