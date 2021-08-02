Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $979,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

