Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.46 and a twelve month high of $147.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

