Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

