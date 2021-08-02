Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.