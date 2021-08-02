Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$981.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$861.31 million.

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total transaction of C$71,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,756.80.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

