Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,527 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.