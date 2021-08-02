Colony Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.