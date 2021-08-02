Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.