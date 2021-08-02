Colony Group LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

