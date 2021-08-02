Colony Group LLC Sells 77 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

NYSE:HII opened at $205.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.