ColossusXT Trading Up 228% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 228% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $14,239.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009395 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001064 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,065,430,835 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.