Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CODYY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. 70,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

