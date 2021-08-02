Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $17.28 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $275.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

