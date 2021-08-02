Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $49.53 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ball were worth $49,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $81.06 on Monday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

