Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,697.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,478.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

