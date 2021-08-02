Comparing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BBQ alerts:

48.9% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BBQ has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Jack in the Box’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.08 $4.95 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.02 billion 2.37 $89.76 million $4.65 23.41

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BBQ and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jack in the Box 1 4 12 0 2.65

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $122.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57% Jack in the Box 14.38% -19.33% 8.12%

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.