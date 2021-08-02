Comparing Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

87.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 8.74% 22.25% 5.62% Fiesta Restaurant Group -0.90% 0.83% 0.21%

Risk and Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Darden Restaurants and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 5 22 0 2.81 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $155.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.65 $629.30 million $4.31 33.85 Fiesta Restaurant Group $554.80 million 0.64 -$10.21 million ($0.07) -191.29

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 138 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 143 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas; and franchised 29 Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants six in New Mexico. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.