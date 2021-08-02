Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Sells 2,544 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.49, for a total value of C$11,423.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,282,221 shares in the company, valued at C$59,643,813.40.

CMG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.34. 31,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$348.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2505568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

