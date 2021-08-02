Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,098,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,753,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

