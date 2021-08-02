Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 4,540,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CCRDF remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Monday. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.