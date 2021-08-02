Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
CLEV opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
