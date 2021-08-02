Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CLEV opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

