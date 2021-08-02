Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Conformis has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conformis alerts:

CFMS opened at $1.49 on Monday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Conformis news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.