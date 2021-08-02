Connolly Sarah T. Buys 72 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.6% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,603. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

