Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.13 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 575,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,104,000 after buying an additional 82,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $284.59. 47,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.34. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

