Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,926. The company has a market capitalization of $458.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

