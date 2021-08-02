Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNSL. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.39. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

