Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.72. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

