Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

