Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CSTM opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
