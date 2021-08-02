Contrasting Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Illumina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 24.14 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Illumina $3.24 billion 22.35 $656.00 million $4.50 110.17

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Illumina 18.14% 14.81% 9.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Illumina 4 7 6 0 2.12

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.91%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $378.59, indicating a potential downside of 23.63%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Illumina.

Summary

Illumina beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

