Contrasting Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 7.01% 29.86% 10.86% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ulta Beauty and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $6.15 billion 2.99 $175.84 million $4.66 72.06 AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ulta Beauty and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 8 16 0 2.67 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus price target of $346.32, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 85.45%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides its private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com; and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

