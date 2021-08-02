ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.