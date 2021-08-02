Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $11,895,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.68. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.