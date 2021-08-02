Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Core Laboratories worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 113.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 123,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

CLB stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.33. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

