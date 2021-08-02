Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $29.19 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

