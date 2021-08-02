Corsair Gaming’s (CRSR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

