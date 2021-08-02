Cowen Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $355.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Cowen from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.