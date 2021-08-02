Cowen Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $335.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.