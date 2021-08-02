Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 402,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CREX stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 272.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 91.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

