Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €42.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

ETR DWS opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.02.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

