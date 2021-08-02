Credit Suisse Group Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $163.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

