Credit Suisse Group Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $323.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $323.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.54.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

