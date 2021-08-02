Credit Suisse Group Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 215

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTEC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.21).

LON CTEC traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 224.70 ($2.94). 5,678,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,161. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.98. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

