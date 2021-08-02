Credit Suisse Group Raises Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $74.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SCI opened at $62.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

