Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on Schroders and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Schroders stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

