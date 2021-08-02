Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€815.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €740.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.