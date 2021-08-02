Credit Suisse Group Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $82.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.35.

PINS stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

