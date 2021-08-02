CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.